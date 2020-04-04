1281 Ribbon Road

Amenities

4 BR 2.5 BA Two Story Rental in Julington Creek Plantation, $500 Move In Concession - Open Concept Kitchen & Family Room, 3 Car Garage, Large Yard with Pond View, Wood-Tiles Flooring, Pets Accepted w/Pet Interview - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in the Julington Creek Plantation Community has over 2,600 sq ft of well designed space with a grand 2 story entry vaulted area. A rare formal dining & living room with a fireplace in the family room. The home has a large grassy lot with a pond view.All tile and hard wood flooring throughout. This is a "guard gated community" and the home is located in a quiet low traffic area - cul de sac surrounded by custom build - high end homes. Located within minutes of Race Track Road, Julington Creek Golf Club and Aquatic Center, shopping and entertainment with easy access to I295 and I95.



The kitchen and casual living area is Open Concept with a fire place and access to the laundry area, half bath and 3-car garage. The kitchen is open and spacious with a breakfast nook with more than adequate cabinet and counter space and small pantry. Cabinetry is tastefully light colored with all matching stainless appliances: French door refrigerator, glass top range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Entry to the back yard and patio a view of a water feature off the kitchen/casual living area. Access to the rear exterior - expansive back yard through two sliding glass doors with two patio areas.



Access the upper level via a grand split wood stairway. The master suite is large with a bonus sitting area - relax with a book or maybe a Peloton bike or treadmill!! The master ensuite has a large garden tub and full walk in shower, separate vanities and 2 custom shelving in both closets.The additional three guest bedrooms have custom built closets.



The special feature of this home is the three car garage - plenty of room for those extra toys!!



No Washer and Dryer is included.



SCHOOLS

Julington Creek Elementary

Fruit Cove Middle

Creekside High



Lawn maintenance is included.



MOVE IN CONCESSION - Ask Agent for details!



Pets may be accepted - please ask Agent.



HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.



*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies (2 filters)

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



