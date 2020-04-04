All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1281 Ribbon Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1281 Ribbon Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1281 Ribbon Road

1281 Ribbon Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1281 Ribbon Road, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
4 BR 2.5 BA Two Story Rental in Julington Creek Plantation, $500 Move In Concession - Open Concept Kitchen & Family Room, 3 Car Garage, Large Yard with Pond View, Wood-Tiles Flooring, Pets Accepted w/Pet Interview - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in the Julington Creek Plantation Community has over 2,600 sq ft of well designed space with a grand 2 story entry vaulted area. A rare formal dining & living room with a fireplace in the family room. The home has a large grassy lot with a pond view.All tile and hard wood flooring throughout. This is a "guard gated community" and the home is located in a quiet low traffic area - cul de sac surrounded by custom build - high end homes. Located within minutes of Race Track Road, Julington Creek Golf Club and Aquatic Center, shopping and entertainment with easy access to I295 and I95.

The kitchen and casual living area is Open Concept with a fire place and access to the laundry area, half bath and 3-car garage. The kitchen is open and spacious with a breakfast nook with more than adequate cabinet and counter space and small pantry. Cabinetry is tastefully light colored with all matching stainless appliances: French door refrigerator, glass top range, built in microwave and dishwasher. Entry to the back yard and patio a view of a water feature off the kitchen/casual living area. Access to the rear exterior - expansive back yard through two sliding glass doors with two patio areas.

Access the upper level via a grand split wood stairway. The master suite is large with a bonus sitting area - relax with a book or maybe a Peloton bike or treadmill!! The master ensuite has a large garden tub and full walk in shower, separate vanities and 2 custom shelving in both closets.The additional three guest bedrooms have custom built closets.

The special feature of this home is the three car garage - plenty of room for those extra toys!!

No Washer and Dryer is included.

SCHOOLS
Julington Creek Elementary
Fruit Cove Middle
Creekside High

Lawn maintenance is included.

MOVE IN CONCESSION - Ask Agent for details!

Pets may be accepted - please ask Agent.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

View home and submit your application:https://onpointpropertytech.appfolio.com/listings/detail/7398c019-ad6d-4ad8-a2ea-0da43954500b

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.
Call 904-520-4283 for appointment!!

*$20 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies (2 filters)
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Selling or Renting your home with OnPoint Property Tech, Inc., EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE5424656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Ribbon Road have any available units?
1281 Ribbon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1281 Ribbon Road have?
Some of 1281 Ribbon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1281 Ribbon Road currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Ribbon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Ribbon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1281 Ribbon Road is pet friendly.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Ribbon Road offers parking.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Ribbon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road have a pool?
Yes, 1281 Ribbon Road has a pool.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road have accessible units?
No, 1281 Ribbon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1281 Ribbon Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Ribbon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281 Ribbon Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida