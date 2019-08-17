1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is loaded with upgrades and move in ready! Spacious floorplan with NO CARPET has real wood floors and tile throughout. Kitchen w/ eat in nook has newer matching SS appliances, a huge single bowl sink, oak cabinets w/ tile backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Crown molding throughout most of the home, and common areas have been freshly painted. Newer A/C! Huge back yard complete with paver patio. Great location within the gated community of Southern Creek which is walking distance to shops & restaurants. As a part of Julington Creek Plantation you'll have access to the community pool, two amenity centers a fitness center w classes & babysitting, skate park & multiple rec fields. St John +A schools.