Last updated August 17 2019 at 8:08 PM

1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT

1203 Southern Stream Court · No Longer Available
Location

1203 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home is loaded with upgrades and move in ready! Spacious floorplan with NO CARPET has real wood floors and tile throughout. Kitchen w/ eat in nook has newer matching SS appliances, a huge single bowl sink, oak cabinets w/ tile backsplash, and under cabinet lighting. Crown molding throughout most of the home, and common areas have been freshly painted. Newer A/C! Huge back yard complete with paver patio. Great location within the gated community of Southern Creek which is walking distance to shops & restaurants. As a part of Julington Creek Plantation you'll have access to the community pool, two amenity centers a fitness center w classes & babysitting, skate park & multiple rec fields. St John +A schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have any available units?
1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have?
Some of 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT currently offering any rent specials?
1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT pet-friendly?
No, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fruit Cove.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT offer parking?
No, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT does not offer parking.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have a pool?
Yes, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT has a pool.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have accessible units?
No, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1203 SOUTHERN STREAM CT has units with air conditioning.
