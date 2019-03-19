All apartments in Fruit Cove
Find more places like 1185 MILL CREEK DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fruit Cove, FL
/
1185 MILL CREEK DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1185 MILL CREEK DR

1185 Mill Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fruit Cove
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1185 Mill Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Step into this absolutely gorgeous home and get ready to have your breath taken away! Beautifully remodeled and sitting on a cul-de-sac located in the desirable River Oaks Plantation. This home is in immaculate condition and boasts hardwood floors throughout most of the home giving it warmth. The master bedroom is very spacious with tall ceilings and beautiful columns leading the way to a separate seating area within the bedroom. Stepping out onto the pool deck, you will find a uniquely shaped pool that is completely screened in, protecting it from the elements. There is a very large backyard as well that would be great for the kids and pets to play in! This home is in the number one school district in the state. Lawncare and Pool Service is included in the rental POOL HEATER DOES NOT WORK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have any available units?
1185 MILL CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have?
Some of 1185 MILL CREEK DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 MILL CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
1185 MILL CREEK DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 MILL CREEK DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1185 MILL CREEK DR is pet friendly.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 1185 MILL CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 MILL CREEK DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 1185 MILL CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 1185 MILL CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 MILL CREEK DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 MILL CREEK DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 MILL CREEK DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fruit Cove 2 BedroomsFruit Cove 3 Bedrooms
Fruit Cove Apartments with Washer-DryerFruit Cove Cheap Places
Fruit Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FLAsbury Lake, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida