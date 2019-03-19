1185 MILL CREEK DR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Step into this absolutely gorgeous home and get ready to have your breath taken away! Beautifully remodeled and sitting on a cul-de-sac located in the desirable River Oaks Plantation. This home is in immaculate condition and boasts hardwood floors throughout most of the home giving it warmth. The master bedroom is very spacious with tall ceilings and beautiful columns leading the way to a separate seating area within the bedroom. Stepping out onto the pool deck, you will find a uniquely shaped pool that is completely screened in, protecting it from the elements. There is a very large backyard as well that would be great for the kids and pets to play in! This home is in the number one school district in the state. Lawncare and Pool Service is included in the rental POOL HEATER DOES NOT WORK