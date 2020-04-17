All apartments in Fruit Cove
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

1144 Ashmore Dr

1144 Ashmore Drive
Location

1144 Ashmore Drive, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4 bedroom 3 bath in St. Johns - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath all brick home in River Oaks with access to the Julington Creek amenities. Side entry garage .
Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room . Eat in kitchen with panoramic view of the back yard. Bonus room . Walk in closet . Garden tub. Covered patio overlooking fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .

(RLNE4137563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

