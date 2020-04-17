Large 4 bedroom 3 bath in St. Johns - Large 4 bedroom 3 bath all brick home in River Oaks with access to the Julington Creek amenities. Side entry garage . Living room with fireplace. Formal dining room . Eat in kitchen with panoramic view of the back yard. Bonus room . Walk in closet . Garden tub. Covered patio overlooking fenced in back yard. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .
(RLNE4137563)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have any available units?
1144 Ashmore Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 1144 Ashmore Dr have?
Some of 1144 Ashmore Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1144 Ashmore Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Ashmore Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Ashmore Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1144 Ashmore Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Ashmore Dr offers parking.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1144 Ashmore Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have a pool?
No, 1144 Ashmore Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have accessible units?
No, 1144 Ashmore Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Ashmore Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Ashmore Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 Ashmore Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
