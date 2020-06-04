100 Southern Bridge Boulevard, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
You won't want to miss this opportunity to enjoy the Julington Creek Plantation lifestyle! Kitchen has plenty of storage space and attached 1 car garage offers room for parking and/or storage. Take advantage of the top rated St. Johns County schools and enjoy all the fun offered by the community amenity center! Hurry because this gem won't last long! Washer and dryer is ''as is''. One small dog or cat under 25 pounds allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have any available units?
100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fruit Cove, FL.
What amenities does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have?
Some of 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD offers parking.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD has a pool.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 SOUTHERN BRIDGE BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)