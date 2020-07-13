Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car charging clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly business center dog park trash valet

Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details. Picture-perfect living at Venetian Apartments, naturally sophisticated apartments primely positioned by Colonial Blvd, and Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. These vivid apartments offer residents unparalleled access and ease, minutes from industry-leading healthcare companies, the city's sun-soaked beaches, and local entertainment. Find treasured terrain in residences that have it all. Contemporary design is reflective of a coastal lifestyle. Elegant one, two, and three-bedroom residences stand apart; boasting contemporary layouts, stylish eco-modern design, and state-of-the-art details. Standout interiors feature ultra-high-speed fiber internet directly into your new apartment home, upgraded stainless steel appliances, color-blocked cabinet finishes, and luxury plank flooring. Set the scene in an effortlessly chic, amenity-rich destination complete with virtual fitness classes and yoga studio, a media and gaming room, dedicated work-from-home hubs, and a pool-side clubhouse with outdoor lounge areas. Embellished by waterfront grilling pavilions, dog lounge with washing bay, and electric car charging stations, Venetian Apartments offers a truly masterful mix of perks. Live in a destination location that paints a vibrant backdrop for your lifestyle. Move-in, and get the ultimate perspective at Venetian Apartments.