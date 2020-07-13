All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like
Venetian Apartments.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Venetian Apartments

4051 Regata Way · (239) 256-2959
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Up to 8 Weeks Free --- Up to 8 Weeks Free! *See agent for details. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice.
Rent Special
Short Term Fee
Location

4051 Regata Way, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4185-204 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 4190-303 · Avail. now

$1,210

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 3680-106 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3680-212 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 3615-201 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 4185-302 · Avail. now

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 18+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4170-207 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 3770-107 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 4120-101 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Venetian Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
dog park
trash valet
Now Offering In-Person, Self-Guided (No-Contact) and Virtual Tours by Appointment! For a limited time, receive up to 8 weeks free! *See agent for details. Picture-perfect living at Venetian Apartments, naturally sophisticated apartments primely positioned by Colonial Blvd, and Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. These vivid apartments offer residents unparalleled access and ease, minutes from industry-leading healthcare companies, the city's sun-soaked beaches, and local entertainment. Find treasured terrain in residences that have it all. Contemporary design is reflective of a coastal lifestyle. Elegant one, two, and three-bedroom residences stand apart; boasting contemporary layouts, stylish eco-modern design, and state-of-the-art details. Standout interiors feature ultra-high-speed fiber internet directly into your new apartment home, upgraded stainless steel appliances, color-blocked cabinet finishes, and luxury plank flooring. Set the scene in an effortlessly chic, amenity-rich destination complete with virtual fitness classes and yoga studio, a media and gaming room, dedicated work-from-home hubs, and a pool-side clubhouse with outdoor lounge areas. Embellished by waterfront grilling pavilions, dog lounge with washing bay, and electric car charging stations, Venetian Apartments offers a truly masterful mix of perks. Live in a destination location that paints a vibrant backdrop for your lifestyle. Move-in, and get the ultimate perspective at Venetian Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Detached Garages: $125/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Venetian Apartments have any available units?
Venetian Apartments has 41 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Venetian Apartments have?
Some of Venetian Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Venetian Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Venetian Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Up to 8 Weeks Free --- Up to 8 Weeks Free! *See agent for details. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice.
Is Venetian Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Venetian Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Venetian Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Venetian Apartments offers parking.
Does Venetian Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Venetian Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Venetian Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Venetian Apartments has a pool.
Does Venetian Apartments have accessible units?
No, Venetian Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Venetian Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Venetian Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Venetian Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Venetian Apartments has units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nearby Neighborhoods

Apartments Near Colleges

