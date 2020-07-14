8697 Olinda WAY

Amenities

granite counters cable included garage gym pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters Property Amenities coffee bar internet cafe gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access media room tennis court

***REOPENS JAN 1, 2021 ONWARD. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. PASEO RESORT LIVING! This Town-home is part of a QUAD, meaning residents gets full access to semi private pool by your Town-home back garage. Pretty Lake & Fountain View. King in master, Queen in spare. Large flat screen TV's in living room and both bedrooms. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Walk in shower in master bath and shower/tub in spare bath. 1/2 bath downstairs. Just come with your suitcase and PC/Laptop/Tablet for the office room. Everything like home! No pets. Off Season will pay internet and electric (water, sewer, trash and cable included) Amenities include: The Pub, Bistro, Resort-style community Pool, Ice Cream Shop, Fitness Center, Internet Cafe and Coffee Shop, Movie Theater, The Spa, and Tennis courts. No pets allowed. SEASON 2021 IS A 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $4000 plus taxes.