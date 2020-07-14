All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 8697 Olinda WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
8697 Olinda WAY
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

8697 Olinda WAY

8697 Olinda Way · (239) 839-5399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8697 Olinda Way, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7608 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
cable included
garage
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
Property Amenities
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
***REOPENS JAN 1, 2021 ONWARD. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. PASEO RESORT LIVING! This Town-home is part of a QUAD, meaning residents gets full access to semi private pool by your Town-home back garage. Pretty Lake & Fountain View. King in master, Queen in spare. Large flat screen TV's in living room and both bedrooms. Granite in kitchen and both bathrooms. Walk in shower in master bath and shower/tub in spare bath. 1/2 bath downstairs. Just come with your suitcase and PC/Laptop/Tablet for the office room. Everything like home! No pets. Off Season will pay internet and electric (water, sewer, trash and cable included) Amenities include: The Pub, Bistro, Resort-style community Pool, Ice Cream Shop, Fitness Center, Internet Cafe and Coffee Shop, Movie Theater, The Spa, and Tennis courts. No pets allowed. SEASON 2021 IS A 3 MONTH MINIMUM. $4000 plus taxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8697 Olinda WAY have any available units?
8697 Olinda WAY has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8697 Olinda WAY have?
Some of 8697 Olinda WAY's amenities include granite counters, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8697 Olinda WAY currently offering any rent specials?
8697 Olinda WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8697 Olinda WAY pet-friendly?
No, 8697 Olinda WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY offer parking?
Yes, 8697 Olinda WAY offers parking.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8697 Olinda WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY have a pool?
Yes, 8697 Olinda WAY has a pool.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY have accessible units?
No, 8697 Olinda WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 8697 Olinda WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8697 Olinda WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 8697 Olinda WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8697 Olinda WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity