Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

One of the nicest units in The Cove At Six Mile and located in one of the best building locations in the community. Only one building away from the Community center which hosts a pool and fitness center. Full washer and dryer is provided. Tile and wood laminate flooring (no carpet). All kitchen appliances, A/C and hot water heater are less than 4 years old. Private balcony with pull down shade and separate storage room. Great location! Close to an array of stores and restaurants. Short drive to I-75 and the SW Florida International Airport. Occupancy is available immediately after association approval. Association background check is performed and a credit score of 630 or higher is required. SORRY BUT NO SMOKING AND NO PETS.