8358 BERNWOOD COVE LOOP

Enjoy Florida at its finest! Second floor condo with vaulted ceilings - clean and spacious with newer paint and freshly cleaning carpeting! Master Bedroom has huge walk in closet and tiled bathroom with duel sinks and walk in shower. Second bedroom is large and close to second bathroom. All appliances look to be newer and include the washer and dryer combo. This unit shows pride of ownership and looks better than new condition with lots of storage space. Carpeting flooring in main living area with ceramic tile in wet areas. The condo also has a storage unit and a screened lanai with a private view. Community is clean and has an awesome pool and fitness room. Close to shopping, beaches, airport and I-75. Plus a short walk to the Six Mile Cypress Slough - where you can enjoy miles of nature preserves and boardwalks! The association requires a 630 credit score for any adult 18 years of age and older, they do not allow pets and they have a common area security deposit of $700.00 while the owner charges $800.00 so total security deposit equals $1,500.00. In addition, there is a $100 Association Application Fee and a $49 fee for a Credit Report and a National Background check for each applicant. Unit is vacant and ready for a new tenant. Association does take 20 days for approval prior to lease beginning. Call today to make this unit yours.