Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

8346 Esperanza ST

8346 Esperanza Street · (352) 989-3225
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8346 Esperanza Street, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1507 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Santa Monica Townhome on a quad in the AWARD winning resort style community of Paseo!!! Upgraded tile throughout the entire first floor, high ceilings, transom windows, and upgraded cabinetry with granite countertops! Features two bedrooms both with their own en-suite bath. Plus a built in desk area that acts as den. Large outdoor balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS provide peace of mind. SOLID CONCRETE BLOCK construction and wood shelving in all closets! Attached Garage. Gorgeous semi-private pool and park-like area right out the back is for the EXCLUSIVE use of the owners that surround the central courtyard! Relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL, enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Hang out at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO, watch a movie in the CINEMA or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game on the TENNIS COURTS or PICKLE BALL COURTS. Rental includes Cable, Internet, Water, use of health club, pools and all other amenities. Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8346 Esperanza ST have any available units?
8346 Esperanza ST has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8346 Esperanza ST have?
Some of 8346 Esperanza ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8346 Esperanza ST currently offering any rent specials?
8346 Esperanza ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8346 Esperanza ST pet-friendly?
No, 8346 Esperanza ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST offer parking?
Yes, 8346 Esperanza ST offers parking.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8346 Esperanza ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST have a pool?
Yes, 8346 Esperanza ST has a pool.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST have accessible units?
No, 8346 Esperanza ST does not have accessible units.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 8346 Esperanza ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8346 Esperanza ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 8346 Esperanza ST does not have units with air conditioning.
