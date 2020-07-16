8346 Esperanza ST

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

UNFURNISHED RENTAL - Santa Monica Townhome on a quad in the AWARD winning resort style community of Paseo!!! Upgraded tile throughout the entire first floor, high ceilings, transom windows, and upgraded cabinetry with granite countertops! Features two bedrooms both with their own en-suite bath. Plus a built in desk area that acts as den. Large outdoor balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. IMPACT WINDOWS & DOORS provide peace of mind. SOLID CONCRETE BLOCK construction and wood shelving in all closets! Attached Garage. Gorgeous semi-private pool and park-like area right out the back is for the EXCLUSIVE use of the owners that surround the central courtyard! Relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL, enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Hang out at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO, watch a movie in the CINEMA or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game on the TENNIS COURTS or PICKLE BALL COURTS. Rental includes Cable, Internet, Water, use of health club, pools and all other amenities. Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.