8105 Pacific Beach DR
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM

8105 Pacific Beach DR

8105 Pacific Beach Drive · (239) 229-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8105 Pacific Beach Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available June 1st! This 2 Bedroom/2 bathroom, Half bath. 1 Car garage town home comes fully furnished or unfurnished. The home comes with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, screened in lanai, large master with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with a walk-in shower. Cypress Landing is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from shopping and I-75 and about 30 minutes to the beaches. Only cats (up to 2) are allowed per HOA, no dogs. Great Deal for only $1500 per month.. Move right in..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have any available units?
8105 Pacific Beach DR has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have?
Some of 8105 Pacific Beach DR's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 Pacific Beach DR currently offering any rent specials?
8105 Pacific Beach DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 Pacific Beach DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 8105 Pacific Beach DR is pet friendly.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR offer parking?
Yes, 8105 Pacific Beach DR does offer parking.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 Pacific Beach DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have a pool?
No, 8105 Pacific Beach DR does not have a pool.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have accessible units?
No, 8105 Pacific Beach DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 8105 Pacific Beach DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 Pacific Beach DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 Pacific Beach DR does not have units with air conditioning.
