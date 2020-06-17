8105 Pacific Beach DR

Amenities

Available June 1st! This 2 Bedroom/2 bathroom, Half bath. 1 Car garage town home comes fully furnished or unfurnished. The home comes with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, screened in lanai, large master with vaulted ceilings, and master bath with a walk-in shower. Cypress Landing is conveniently located less than 5 minutes from shopping and I-75 and about 30 minutes to the beaches. Only cats (up to 2) are allowed per HOA, no dogs. Great Deal for only $1500 per month.. Move right in..