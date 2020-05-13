All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304

5323 Summerlin Road · (239) 330-8057
Location

5323 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Suntree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool, Laundry facility, Tennis court. Nearby golf courses and malls as well as the beaches of the Gulf Coast! Mystic Gardens is less than 5 miles from Downtown Fort Myers and ten minutes to the airport. Bus stop and school drop off within walking distance!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have any available units?
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have?
Some of 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 pet-friendly?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 offer parking?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 does not offer parking.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have a pool?
Yes, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 has a pool.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have accessible units?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304 does not have units with air conditioning.
