5323 Summerlin Rd. #2304

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED/2 BATH - Newly, beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath condo! All new appliances, vinyl wood-look flooring, granite countertops, and renovated bathrooms! Mystic gardens has many attractive amenities including a community pool, Laundry facility, Tennis court. Nearby golf courses and malls as well as the beaches of the Gulf Coast! Mystic Gardens is less than 5 miles from Downtown Fort Myers and ten minutes to the airport. Bus stop and school drop off within walking distance!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764094)