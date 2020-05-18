All apartments in Fort Myers
5309 Summerlin Rd. #914
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5309 Summerlin Rd. #914

5309 Summerlin Road · (239) 330-8057
Location

5309 Summerlin Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Suntree

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
MYSTIC GARDENS 2 BED 2 BATH, FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July! If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020 - Completely renovated condo!! Tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, private screened lanai, second floor.

FREE $100 Amazon Gift Card for the Month of July!
If your approved before July 31st, 2020 and move in Before August 31st, 2020 You will be entitled to a $100 Amazon Gift Card with in 30 days of your move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have any available units?
5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 pet-friendly?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 offer parking?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not offer parking.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have a pool?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have accessible units?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5309 Summerlin Rd. #914 does not have units with air conditioning.
