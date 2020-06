Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend **available June 01st!** Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather. Super spacious and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and more!



Sorry No Pets Allowed. Association application is $100 and may take up to 30 days for approval.

Washer and Dryer included!