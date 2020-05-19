All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 16 2020 at 4:12 PM

5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1

5214 Cedarbend Dr · (239) 900-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5214 Cedarbend Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33919
Cedar Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather. Super spacious and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and more!

Sorry No Pets Allowed. Association application is $100 and may take up to 30 days for approval.

Qualifications:
$50 application fee per adult
Association application fees and deposit may apply
Security Deposit is one months rent (pending owners approval, additional deposits can be required)
Proof of income for 4 weeks. We require you make at least three times the amount of rent
Copies of ID's for all adults
No evictions or felonies in the last 7 years
(Service animals ARE accepted)

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5214-cedarbend-dr-4---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have any available units?
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 offer parking?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have a pool?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5214 Cedarbend Dr #4 - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

