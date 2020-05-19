Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy 2/2 townhome in The Village of Cedarbend available early November! Complete with upstairs balconies from the bedrooms, and lovely, private courtyard to enjoy the Florida weather. Super spacious and conveniently located near shopping, dining, and more!



Sorry No Pets Allowed. Association application is $100 and may take up to 30 days for approval.



Qualifications:

$50 application fee per adult

Association application fees and deposit may apply

Security Deposit is one months rent (pending owners approval, additional deposits can be required)

Proof of income for 4 weeks. We require you make at least three times the amount of rent

Copies of ID's for all adults

No evictions or felonies in the last 7 years

(Service animals ARE accepted)



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/5214-cedarbend-dr-4---1 ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.