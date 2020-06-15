All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4420 Waterscape LN

4420 Waterscape Lane · (239) 494-5156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4420 Waterscape Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33966

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This gorgeous 2 bedroom villa sits lakefront in the resort-style community of Watermark in sunny Fort Myers, FL. The home comes complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a natural gas range, disappearing pocket sliders that lead to the lanai, crown molding, 2-car attached garage, walk-in master shower, a DEN and much more. This home is fully-FURNISHED, turn-key and is centrally located and minutes from I-75, shopping and dining! This gated community boasts a tropical feel and offers an abundance of amenities including a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, firepit, pickle ball, bocce ball, tennis court and much more. Pets under 25lbs may be allowed with owner's approval and a pet fee. Available June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Waterscape LN have any available units?
4420 Waterscape LN has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4420 Waterscape LN have?
Some of 4420 Waterscape LN's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Waterscape LN currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Waterscape LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Waterscape LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Waterscape LN is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN offer parking?
Yes, 4420 Waterscape LN does offer parking.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 Waterscape LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN have a pool?
Yes, 4420 Waterscape LN has a pool.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN have accessible units?
No, 4420 Waterscape LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Waterscape LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4420 Waterscape LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4420 Waterscape LN does not have units with air conditioning.
