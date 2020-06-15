4420 Waterscape LN

Amenities
This gorgeous 2 bedroom villa sits lakefront in the resort-style community of Watermark in sunny Fort Myers, FL. The home comes complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, a natural gas range, disappearing pocket sliders that lead to the lanai, crown molding, 2-car attached garage, walk-in master shower, a DEN and much more. This home is fully-FURNISHED, turn-key and is centrally located and minutes from I-75, shopping and dining! This gated community boasts a tropical feel and offers an abundance of amenities including a clubhouse, pool, spa, fitness center, firepit, pickle ball, bocce ball, tennis court and much more. Pets under 25lbs may be allowed with owner's approval and a pet fee. Available June 1st.