Fort Myers, FL
4320 Bluegrass DR
Last updated May 3 2020 at 9:24 PM

4320 Bluegrass DR

4320 Bluegrass Dr · (239) 989-0111
Location

4320 Bluegrass Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
playground
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
You'll never want to leave home in this Gorgeous, and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths with den and private pool. This home is in Castalina, which is located in Fort Myers, amenities include a swimming pool and cabana, work out room, mixed-use sports court, a playground, and greenspace. Tucked within two gated entries, Castalina, is centrally located and is near beaches, parks and nature preserves, as well as Fort Myers’s abundant shopping, dining, entertainment, recreational, and close to Fort Myers Metro airport. Book now, as this home will not last long !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have any available units?
4320 Bluegrass DR has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4320 Bluegrass DR have?
Some of 4320 Bluegrass DR's amenities include parking, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Bluegrass DR currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Bluegrass DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Bluegrass DR pet-friendly?
No, 4320 Bluegrass DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Bluegrass DR does offer parking.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4320 Bluegrass DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have a pool?
Yes, 4320 Bluegrass DR has a pool.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have accessible units?
No, 4320 Bluegrass DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Bluegrass DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 Bluegrass DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 Bluegrass DR does not have units with air conditioning.
