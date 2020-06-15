4320 Bluegrass DR

Amenities

parking pool playground furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking playground pool

You'll never want to leave home in this Gorgeous, and tastefully furnished 3 bedroom, (2 master bedrooms), 3 baths with den and private pool. This home is in Castalina, which is located in Fort Myers, amenities include a swimming pool and cabana, work out room, mixed-use sports court, a playground, and greenspace. Tucked within two gated entries, Castalina, is centrally located and is near beaches, parks and nature preserves, as well as Fort Myers’s abundant shopping, dining, entertainment, recreational, and close to Fort Myers Metro airport. Book now, as this home will not last long !!