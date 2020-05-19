All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:45 AM

4247 Liron AVE

4247 Liron Avenue · (239) 464-8620
Location

4247 Liron Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
Province Park is a wonderful gated community centrally located off Colonial Blvd with easy access to I-75 or US-41 then to every amenity including Ft Myers Beach, restaurants, schools, shops and malls. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit is located in a quiet area but within walking distance to the community pool and spa. The owner has replaced the A/C unit and updated the interior to include newer appliances and granite counters. This condo has designated carport parking and storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Liron AVE have any available units?
4247 Liron AVE has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4247 Liron AVE have?
Some of 4247 Liron AVE's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Liron AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Liron AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Liron AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4247 Liron AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 4247 Liron AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4247 Liron AVE does offer parking.
Does 4247 Liron AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4247 Liron AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Liron AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4247 Liron AVE has a pool.
Does 4247 Liron AVE have accessible units?
No, 4247 Liron AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Liron AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4247 Liron AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4247 Liron AVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4247 Liron AVE has units with air conditioning.
