4247 Liron AVE

Province Park is a wonderful gated community centrally located off Colonial Blvd with easy access to I-75 or US-41 then to every amenity including Ft Myers Beach, restaurants, schools, shops and malls. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd floor unit is located in a quiet area but within walking distance to the community pool and spa. The owner has replaced the A/C unit and updated the interior to include newer appliances and granite counters. This condo has designated carport parking and storage closet.