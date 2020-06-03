All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 3650 Pine Oak CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
3650 Pine Oak CIR
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:31 PM

3650 Pine Oak CIR

3650 Pine Oak Cir · (239) 936-1320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3650 Pine Oak Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33916
Metro Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Charming two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with loft and one car garage is available now! Located in Forest Lake Townhomes off Metro Pkwy, this townhome will not last long. The living room, kitchen, and baths are tiled, the bedrooms and den have plush carpet. Kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. You also have your own private fenced in courtyard!

This gated community offers a community clubhouse, clubhouse patio, meeting room, exercise room, community pool, and playground! Rent includes basic cable, wifi and garbage. No pets and None smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have any available units?
3650 Pine Oak CIR has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have?
Some of 3650 Pine Oak CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3650 Pine Oak CIR currently offering any rent specials?
3650 Pine Oak CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3650 Pine Oak CIR pet-friendly?
No, 3650 Pine Oak CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR offer parking?
Yes, 3650 Pine Oak CIR does offer parking.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3650 Pine Oak CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have a pool?
Yes, 3650 Pine Oak CIR has a pool.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have accessible units?
No, 3650 Pine Oak CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3650 Pine Oak CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3650 Pine Oak CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3650 Pine Oak CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3650 Pine Oak CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Grand Central
4910 Silver Gate Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33907
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity