3650 Pine Oak CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage internet access

Charming two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with loft and one car garage is available now! Located in Forest Lake Townhomes off Metro Pkwy, this townhome will not last long. The living room, kitchen, and baths are tiled, the bedrooms and den have plush carpet. Kitchen also includes stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. You also have your own private fenced in courtyard!



This gated community offers a community clubhouse, clubhouse patio, meeting room, exercise room, community pool, and playground! Rent includes basic cable, wifi and garbage. No pets and None smoking