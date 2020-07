Amenities

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit with a large back yard. Central a/c, washer and dryer in unit. Annual lease only. Pet weight limits to 30 lbs. or less. The property is right across the street from Shady Oaks Park and just a block away from Terry Park Sports Complex. This quiet location is near Palm Beach Blvd providing great access to the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife in Downtown Fort Myers. Centrally located, close to US41 and I75.