Amenities

furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED UPPER PENTHOUSE AT THE OASIS in the downtown Fort Myers river district. This 3 bedroom plus den, 2 & 1/2 bath condo on the 33rd floor offers the most spectacular river views and beyond. Beautifully appointed throughout offering a fantastic floor plan, designer kitchen, all appliances, luxurious furnishings and much more. Ready for immediate occupancy for an annual rental. NO PETS ALLOWED.