2828 Jackson ST

This Condo is located minutes from DOWNTOWN FT. MYERS which has so much to offer, including the Edison & Ford Winter Estates, art galleries, coffee shops, library, restaurants, boutiques, theaters, farm market, convention center, marina and so much more. This 1ST FLOOR, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath, unit has an OPEN AIRY design with the kitchen, dining, and living area maximizing the space available. EASY to care for TILE THROUGHOUT. Just painted and with SPARKLING NEW STAINLESS STEEL RANGE, REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER! Ideal open floor plan that will not disappoint. Community LAUNDRY and POOL. This opportunity will not last! Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKING.