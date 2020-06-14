All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:15 PM

2828 Jackson ST

2828 Jackson Street · (239) 322-6594
Location

2828 Jackson Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Villa Capri

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit J3 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
media room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pool
media room
This Condo is located minutes from DOWNTOWN FT. MYERS which has so much to offer, including the Edison & Ford Winter Estates, art galleries, coffee shops, library, restaurants, boutiques, theaters, farm market, convention center, marina and so much more. This 1ST FLOOR, 2 Bedroom/2 Bath, unit has an OPEN AIRY design with the kitchen, dining, and living area maximizing the space available. EASY to care for TILE THROUGHOUT. Just painted and with SPARKLING NEW STAINLESS STEEL RANGE, REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER! Ideal open floor plan that will not disappoint. Community LAUNDRY and POOL. This opportunity will not last! Sorry NO PETS OR SMOKING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Jackson ST have any available units?
2828 Jackson ST has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2828 Jackson ST have?
Some of 2828 Jackson ST's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Jackson ST currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Jackson ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Jackson ST pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Jackson ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2828 Jackson ST offer parking?
No, 2828 Jackson ST does not offer parking.
Does 2828 Jackson ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Jackson ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Jackson ST have a pool?
Yes, 2828 Jackson ST has a pool.
Does 2828 Jackson ST have accessible units?
No, 2828 Jackson ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Jackson ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2828 Jackson ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 Jackson ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 Jackson ST does not have units with air conditioning.
