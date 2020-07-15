2610 Providence ST

Amenities
Situated in the lovely, historic Dean Park Subdivision, in walking distance to the Downtown Fort Myers / Fort Myers River District is this lovely rental community, Providence Pointe.
Beginning of August this 2 bedroom / 1 bath ground floor unit will become available. It features porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliance package, washer / dryer in the unit, recently replaced cabinets, plumbing, AC. Building remodeled in 2018/2019. This community is pet friendly (with breed and number limitations).