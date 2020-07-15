2610 Providence ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Situated in the lovely, historic Dean Park Subdivision, in walking distance to the Downtown Fort Myers / Fort Myers River District is this lovely rental community, Providence Pointe.

Beginning of August this 2 bedroom / 1 bath ground floor unit will become available. It features porcelain tile throughout, stainless steel appliance package, washer / dryer in the unit, recently replaced cabinets, plumbing, AC. Building remodeled in 2018/2019. This community is pet friendly (with breed and number limitations).