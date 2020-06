Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Affordable 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Central AC located next to Historic Downtown River District. Close to shopping, public transportation, schools, restaurants, and much more. Laundry Facility Onsite. Section 8 is accepted!

$50 application fee per adult, Background Check Required, No pets, No Evictions, No Felonies in 5 years, Monthly Household Income Must Be 2x the Rental Rate, Move In First and Security unless owner says otherwise after reviewing background.