Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:38 PM

2121 Collier AVE

2121 Collier Avenue · (239) 464-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2121 Collier Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Winkler Safe Neighborhood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

*** NEW VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON***
Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room. This cozy fully furnished two bedroom, two bath condo with a screened in lanai is tucked away but close to a variety of restaurants and entertainment. Approximately 3 miles from historic downtown Fort Myers, 15 miles to Fort Myers Beach and 20 miles to the #1 Florida beach on Sanibel Island. Come stay, play and explore "The Best Kept Secret of Fort Myers"

Minimum 2 month rental in season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Collier AVE have any available units?
2121 Collier AVE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2121 Collier AVE have?
Some of 2121 Collier AVE's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Collier AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Collier AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Collier AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2121 Collier AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2121 Collier AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Collier AVE does offer parking.
Does 2121 Collier AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Collier AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Collier AVE have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Collier AVE has a pool.
Does 2121 Collier AVE have accessible units?
No, 2121 Collier AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Collier AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 Collier AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 Collier AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 Collier AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
