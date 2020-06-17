2121 Collier AVE

Amenities

Welcome to Centre Court Condominium, a quiet and friendly community with wonderful amenities such as a pool, fitness area, hobby room and community room. This cozy fully furnished two bedroom, two bath condo with a screened in lanai is tucked away but close to a variety of restaurants and entertainment. Approximately 3 miles from historic downtown Fort Myers, 15 miles to Fort Myers Beach and 20 miles to the #1 Florida beach on Sanibel Island. Come stay, play and explore "The Best Kept Secret of Fort Myers"



Minimum 2 month rental in season