Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Former City Home MODEL at High Point Place ON the Caloosahatchee RIVER with TWO PARKING SPACES is waiting for you! LOADED with upgrades, WOOD cabinetry, GRANITE counters, SEAMLESS shower and DOUBLE vanity in master bath, PLANTATION shutters throughout!. NEW stainless steel kitchen appliances. LARGE balcony offering CITY-SCAPE views. FOOTSTEPS to shopping, restaurants, and all that the HISTORIC RIVER DISTRICT has to offer!! This second floor Unit is accessible by ELEVATOR or stairs.