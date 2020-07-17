All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 2104 W 1st ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
2104 W 1st ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:40 AM

2104 W 1st ST

2104 West First Street · (239) 410-1929
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2104 West First Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
West 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1904 · Avail. now

$2,550

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Amazing Riverfront Condo on the 19th Floor, one of the largest corner units with over 2200 sq.ft. Offered Unfurnished, Furnished or Lease Option. Featuring 3BR, 2 1/2BA, split bedroom open concept plan, 2 balconies, one overlooking the river and one the city. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and corian countertops, Plantation Shutters, HVAC/AC system & water heater replaced in 2020, washer/dryer, dishwasher replaced within the past 2 years. Private elevator opens up to your own foyer. Master bedroom suite has access to the riverfront balcony, huge master bathroom with separate tub, shower and dual vanities. Extra/separate storage rooms, Oversized laundry room and Pantry great for those overflow items. Top class amenities s/a heated resort like pool, hot tub, fitness and business center, his and hers saunas, gathering and social rooms, expansive riverside decks with BBQ stations and furnished guest suites for visiting friends and family. Walking distance to Publix, downtown shopping, fine dining, parks and Marina. Daily, Weekly and monthly social and physical activities for you to partake if you so desire. Live A “Leisurely Luxurious Lifestyle”! No pets, F, S, S.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 W 1st ST have any available units?
2104 W 1st ST has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2104 W 1st ST have?
Some of 2104 W 1st ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 W 1st ST currently offering any rent specials?
2104 W 1st ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 W 1st ST pet-friendly?
No, 2104 W 1st ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 2104 W 1st ST offer parking?
No, 2104 W 1st ST does not offer parking.
Does 2104 W 1st ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 W 1st ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 W 1st ST have a pool?
Yes, 2104 W 1st ST has a pool.
Does 2104 W 1st ST have accessible units?
No, 2104 W 1st ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 W 1st ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 W 1st ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 W 1st ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2104 W 1st ST has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2104 W 1st ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Venetian Apartments
4051 Regata Way
Fort Myers, FL 33916
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity