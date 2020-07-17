2104 W 1st ST

Amenities

Amazing Riverfront Condo on the 19th Floor, one of the largest corner units with over 2200 sq.ft. Offered Unfurnished, Furnished or Lease Option. Featuring 3BR, 2 1/2BA, split bedroom open concept plan, 2 balconies, one overlooking the river and one the city. Upgraded kitchen with wood cabinets and corian countertops, Plantation Shutters, HVAC/AC system & water heater replaced in 2020, washer/dryer, dishwasher replaced within the past 2 years. Private elevator opens up to your own foyer. Master bedroom suite has access to the riverfront balcony, huge master bathroom with separate tub, shower and dual vanities. Extra/separate storage rooms, Oversized laundry room and Pantry great for those overflow items. Top class amenities s/a heated resort like pool, hot tub, fitness and business center, his and hers saunas, gathering and social rooms, expansive riverside decks with BBQ stations and furnished guest suites for visiting friends and family. Walking distance to Publix, downtown shopping, fine dining, parks and Marina. Daily, Weekly and monthly social and physical activities for you to partake if you so desire. Live A “Leisurely Luxurious Lifestyle”! No pets, F, S, S.