1900 Clifford ST

1900 Clifford Street · (419) 351-8742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1900 Clifford Street, Fort Myers, FL 33901
West 1st Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 701A · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
Property Amenities
Don't miss this opportunity to live in the first High-rise built in Fort Myers! A prime location for Downtown Fort Myers Riverfront Living. Located on the Caloosahatchee River within walking distance to Publix as well as many bars, restaurants, weekly farmers market and the Downtown Fort Myers has to offer. Enjoy . Fully furnished and ready for you to move-in, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo can be your next oasis to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Cook up a tasty treat in this open kitchen. Turn on a little ambiance with your own electronic fireplace when you wish to create a cozy atmosphere. Come on in, enjoy the beautiful sunset views from every room in the condo as you watch your favorite shows and just relax with your favorite drink.

SORRY-NO PETS as per Association- RENT INCLUDES: water/sewer, garbage. Tenant pays for electricity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Clifford ST have any available units?
1900 Clifford ST has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1900 Clifford ST currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Clifford ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Clifford ST pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Clifford ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1900 Clifford ST offer parking?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not offer parking.
Does 1900 Clifford ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Clifford ST have a pool?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Clifford ST have accessible units?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Clifford ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1900 Clifford ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1900 Clifford ST does not have units with air conditioning.
