1900 Clifford ST

Amenities

fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished Property Amenities

Don't miss this opportunity to live in the first High-rise built in Fort Myers! A prime location for Downtown Fort Myers Riverfront Living. Located on the Caloosahatchee River within walking distance to Publix as well as many bars, restaurants, weekly farmers market and the Downtown Fort Myers has to offer. Enjoy . Fully furnished and ready for you to move-in, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo can be your next oasis to enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Cook up a tasty treat in this open kitchen. Turn on a little ambiance with your own electronic fireplace when you wish to create a cozy atmosphere. Come on in, enjoy the beautiful sunset views from every room in the condo as you watch your favorite shows and just relax with your favorite drink.



SORRY-NO PETS as per Association- RENT INCLUDES: water/sewer, garbage. Tenant pays for electricity.