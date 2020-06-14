All apartments in Fort Myers
1849 Maravilla AVE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 3:49 AM

1849 Maravilla AVE

1849 Maravilla Avenue · (239) 823-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1849 Maravilla Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A20 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
ice maker
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED AND REFURBISHED! 2 BR 2 BA Condo overlooking the pool! Located within walking distance to Fort Myers Country Club & Golf and close to shopping, schools and the hospital! Condo is 956 square feet and nicely furnished with Bahama Style furniture and decor. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms both with new vanities, spacious living/dining area with western exposure and an open kitchen concept with new stainless steel appliances, oversized Kitchen Aid refrigerator w/ freezer and ice maker, new cabinets with upscaled granite countertops and brand new tile floors in kitchen, bathrooms and even all new carpet (Stainmaster brand carpet) in the entire condo. Cable-TV with HD and High-Speed-Internet available! Historic Downtown, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, sunny Florida beaches, hospital, shopping malls and a great variety of restaurants are close by. Tenant pays for electric, internet and cable. Water, sewer and trash is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have any available units?
1849 Maravilla AVE has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1849 Maravilla AVE have?
Some of 1849 Maravilla AVE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 Maravilla AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1849 Maravilla AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 Maravilla AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE offer parking?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have a pool?
Yes, 1849 Maravilla AVE has a pool.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have accessible units?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1849 Maravilla AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1849 Maravilla AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
