1849 Maravilla AVE

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool ice maker internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished granite counters ice maker refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool internet access

FULLY FURNISHED AND REFURBISHED! 2 BR 2 BA Condo overlooking the pool! Located within walking distance to Fort Myers Country Club & Golf and close to shopping, schools and the hospital! Condo is 956 square feet and nicely furnished with Bahama Style furniture and decor. Features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms both with new vanities, spacious living/dining area with western exposure and an open kitchen concept with new stainless steel appliances, oversized Kitchen Aid refrigerator w/ freezer and ice maker, new cabinets with upscaled granite countertops and brand new tile floors in kitchen, bathrooms and even all new carpet (Stainmaster brand carpet) in the entire condo. Cable-TV with HD and High-Speed-Internet available! Historic Downtown, Edison and Ford Winter Estates, sunny Florida beaches, hospital, shopping malls and a great variety of restaurants are close by. Tenant pays for electric, internet and cable. Water, sewer and trash is included.