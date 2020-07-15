1672 Passaic Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

RESERVE NOW !! READY FOR AUGUST ** Fenced Yard ** 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Home / Carport * GREAT LOCATION ! * Pest Control

(Quarterly) Included in the rent * Washer & Dryer in Home * Lots of room outside for gathering * Extra Storage * NO Pets Please OR (Small W/Approval) *A & J Realty Group ask for Lisa

