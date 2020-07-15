All apartments in Fort Myers
1672 Passaic Avenue

1672 Passaic Avenue · (239) 770-6416
Location

1672 Passaic Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Allen Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$1,400

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1395 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have any available units?
1672 Passaic Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1672 Passaic Avenue have?
Some of 1672 Passaic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1672 Passaic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1672 Passaic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1672 Passaic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1672 Passaic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1672 Passaic Avenue offers parking.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1672 Passaic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have a pool?
No, 1672 Passaic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1672 Passaic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1672 Passaic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1672 Passaic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1672 Passaic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
