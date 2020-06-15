1533 Hough ST

Amenities

Downtown living at its finest right across from the Famous Burroughs home. Walk to all the action of our beautiful historic ft myers. Something for everyone with fine dining, casual dining, coffee shops, theatre, boat marina,library. The action is non stop. The home has been completely restored with all the old charm but very modern kitchen appliances. Split bedrooms with the master on the main floor. Beautiful treed backyard to enjoy your morning coffee or watch the sunset from the front screened in porch. Very friendly neighborhood. Stop by and have a look. No dogs :( washer and dryer hookups too!