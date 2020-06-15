All apartments in Fort Myers
1533 Hough ST
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

1533 Hough ST

1533 Hough St · (239) 826-8229
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1533 Hough St, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Woodford Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
coffee bar
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
media room
Downtown living at its finest right across from the Famous Burroughs home. Walk to all the action of our beautiful historic ft myers. Something for everyone with fine dining, casual dining, coffee shops, theatre, boat marina,library. The action is non stop. The home has been completely restored with all the old charm but very modern kitchen appliances. Split bedrooms with the master on the main floor. Beautiful treed backyard to enjoy your morning coffee or watch the sunset from the front screened in porch. Very friendly neighborhood. Stop by and have a look. No dogs :( washer and dryer hookups too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Hough ST have any available units?
1533 Hough ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1533 Hough ST have?
Some of 1533 Hough ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Hough ST currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Hough ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Hough ST pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Hough ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1533 Hough ST offer parking?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not offer parking.
Does 1533 Hough ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Hough ST have a pool?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Hough ST have accessible units?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Hough ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1533 Hough ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1533 Hough ST does not have units with air conditioning.
