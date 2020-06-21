All apartments in Fort Myers
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1462 Park Shore Circle, 4

1462 Park Shore Cir · (239) 936-1320
Location

1462 Park Shore Cir, Fort Myers, FL 33901
Hamlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!**

Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way. It has 1,725 Sq Ft of living space plus a huge privacy courtyard! The courtyard is a great place to grill out and host friends. Sliding glass doors from the living room and kitchen both lead out to the courtyard area. Tile throughout the kitchen, dining area and baths. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms. A 1/2 bath on the first floor and 2 full baths upstairs; one is a private master bath and the other is conveniently located to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Sliding glass doors from the master and 2nd bedrooms lead to balconies overlooking your courtyard.

Private assigned parking for two cars is just steps away from your front door. The community offers a great pool area! This terrific townhome will not last.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Call Malt Realty today for more information 239-936-1320

Please visit our website at www.maltrealty.com for a list of all our available properties.

Malt Realty
1614 Colonial Blvd., Ste 102
Fort Myers, FL 33907

In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3967239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have any available units?
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 has a unit available for $1,519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have?
Some of 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 does offer parking.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have a pool?
Yes, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 has a pool.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have accessible units?
No, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1462 Park Shore Circle, 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
