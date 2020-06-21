1462 Park Shore Circle, 4

Amenities

patio / balcony parking pool bbq/grill courtyard internet access

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill internet access

The Hamlet *Coming Soon* - **Special Pre-Leasing Application Discount- Call Office for Details!**



Park like community of The Hamlet, now offers this 2 story townhome! It is perfect in every way. It has 1,725 Sq Ft of living space plus a huge privacy courtyard! The courtyard is a great place to grill out and host friends. Sliding glass doors from the living room and kitchen both lead out to the courtyard area. Tile throughout the kitchen, dining area and baths. Carpet in the living room and bedrooms. A 1/2 bath on the first floor and 2 full baths upstairs; one is a private master bath and the other is conveniently located to the 2nd and 3rd bedrooms. Sliding glass doors from the master and 2nd bedrooms lead to balconies overlooking your courtyard.



Private assigned parking for two cars is just steps away from your front door. The community offers a great pool area! This terrific townhome will not last.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Call Malt Realty today for more information 239-936-1320



Please visit our website at www.maltrealty.com for a list of all our available properties.



Malt Realty

1614 Colonial Blvd., Ste 102

Fort Myers, FL 33907



In an effort to STOP internet fraud, we highly recommend that you DO NOT send funds to someone who cannot allow you to enter the home for a showing. If you live out of the state and cannot verify a rental, we urge you to perform a Google search on the address. This should reveal the true rental listing agent. You may want to drive by the property to see if there is a sign indicating the true rental listing agent, although many association communities do not allow signage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3967239)