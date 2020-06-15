All apartments in Fort Myers
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

11851 Kemena ST

11851 Kemena Street · (239) 288-3473
Location

11851 Kemena Street, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
3D INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL TOUR, VIEW THIS HOME FROM YOUR HOME! PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Stand Alone Castella Casita, tons of custom upgrades. From high end granite, rich Espresso cabinetry, custom columns in the entryway, crown molding, too much to list. This casita is not attached to another unit! Fabulous views of tropically landscaped park. Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS.You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11851 Kemena ST have any available units?
11851 Kemena ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11851 Kemena ST have?
Some of 11851 Kemena ST's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11851 Kemena ST currently offering any rent specials?
11851 Kemena ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11851 Kemena ST pet-friendly?
No, 11851 Kemena ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11851 Kemena ST offer parking?
No, 11851 Kemena ST does not offer parking.
Does 11851 Kemena ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11851 Kemena ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11851 Kemena ST have a pool?
Yes, 11851 Kemena ST has a pool.
Does 11851 Kemena ST have accessible units?
No, 11851 Kemena ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11851 Kemena ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11851 Kemena ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11851 Kemena ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11851 Kemena ST does not have units with air conditioning.
