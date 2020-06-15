11851 Kemena ST

Amenities

3D INTERACTIVE VIRTUAL TOUR, VIEW THIS HOME FROM YOUR HOME! PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Stand Alone Castella Casita, tons of custom upgrades. From high end granite, rich Espresso cabinetry, custom columns in the entryway, crown molding, too much to list. This casita is not attached to another unit! Fabulous views of tropically landscaped park. Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLE BALL COURTS.You will not run out of things to do here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE, this will not disappoint! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.