All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 11805 Five Waters CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
11805 Five Waters CIR
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:53 AM

11805 Five Waters CIR

11805 Five Waters Circle · (239) 989-0111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11805 Five Waters Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Marina Bay Home. Two bedroom, Two bath plus den. Kitchen has granite and Stainless steel appliances. This home features Great Room floor plan with Formal Dining area, Two Bedroom plus a den, including the large owner's suite with dual walk in closets and bath with dual sinks, plus large shower and water closet. Two car garage and a large screened Patio.Marina Bay's clubhouse offers a fully-equipped fitness center, aerobics studio, indoor sports court, social hall, catering kitchen, game room, card room and outdoor amenities, like a resort-style pool, lap pool, tennis, pickle-ball, and party pavilion. Minutes away are gourmet restaurants, major roadways, airports, and beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Close to great attractions like spring training. Popular shopping destinations like Gulf Coast Town, Miromar Outlets, and Bell Tower Shops. Great schools, gorgeous parks, medical facilities and everyday conveniences such as banks, salons, and grocery stores also surround Marina Bay. Call today for your private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have any available units?
11805 Five Waters CIR has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11805 Five Waters CIR have?
Some of 11805 Five Waters CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11805 Five Waters CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11805 Five Waters CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11805 Five Waters CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11805 Five Waters CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11805 Five Waters CIR offers parking.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11805 Five Waters CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11805 Five Waters CIR has a pool.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have accessible units?
No, 11805 Five Waters CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11805 Five Waters CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11805 Five Waters CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11805 Five Waters CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11805 Five Waters CIR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Springs at Six Mile Cypress
5560 Six Mile Commercial Ct
Fort Myers, FL 33912
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Edge Apartments
4795 Cypress Gardens Loop
Fort Myers, FL 33966
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with PoolsFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLPelican Bay, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLEnglewood, FLLely Resort, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity