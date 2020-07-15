11805 Five Waters CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Marina Bay Home. Two bedroom, Two bath plus den. Kitchen has granite and Stainless steel appliances. This home features Great Room floor plan with Formal Dining area, Two Bedroom plus a den, including the large owner's suite with dual walk in closets and bath with dual sinks, plus large shower and water closet. Two car garage and a large screened Patio.Marina Bay's clubhouse offers a fully-equipped fitness center, aerobics studio, indoor sports court, social hall, catering kitchen, game room, card room and outdoor amenities, like a resort-style pool, lap pool, tennis, pickle-ball, and party pavilion. Minutes away are gourmet restaurants, major roadways, airports, and beautiful Gulf Coast beaches. Close to great attractions like spring training. Popular shopping destinations like Gulf Coast Town, Miromar Outlets, and Bell Tower Shops. Great schools, gorgeous parks, medical facilities and everyday conveniences such as banks, salons, and grocery stores also surround Marina Bay. Call today for your private showing