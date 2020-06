Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED RENTAL IN PASEO! Absolutely gorgeous townhome in Fabulous location, short walk to town center and all amenities. This home has all the desired upgrades white cabinets, arabesco granite countertops, stainless appliances. Home shows like a model! PASEO VOTED COMMUNITY OF THE YEAR 9 YEARS IN A ROW!! Come relax by the RESORT STYLE POOL or enjoy a beverage at the TIKI BAR. Watch a game at the PUB or enjoy brunch at the BISTRO. Grab a friend and watch a movie in the cinema or work out in the FULLY EQUIPPED GYM. Enjoy a game of doubles on the 6 har tru TENNIS COURTS or join in the fun at the PICKLEBALL COURTS.here!! Come enjoy the PASEO LIFESTYLE. Checkout the 3D virtual tour! Visit community website at MyPaseo.Life to tour the fabulous amenities.