Amenities

pet friendly gym pool tennis court media room internet access

WATER Internet and Cable includes in this lovely SHORT TERM RENTAL. Rent 6 months up to 9 months. AVAILABLE starting now until December 31st 2020. - Nicely Furnished Unit.

This home is in the EXCELLENT new community of Arborwood with Resort Style Swimming Pool, Fitness Studio, Tennis, Pickleball, poolside dining, caesura, card room, craft room, theater ... ALL For the Renter use. A pet maybe approved. And a application process with apply.