Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:42 PM

11563 Golden Oak TER

11563 Golden Oak Terrace · (239) 691-2670
Location

11563 Golden Oak Terrace, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
key fob access
media room
tennis court
Beautiful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom home in Arborwood Preserve. This home features lovely grey plank floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Enjoy the sunsets from the screened in lanai, where you have a great view of the preserve, and partial lake view. This home is packed with extras such as, a Ring Doorbell and Smartlock Keyless entry, both Alexa and smart phone accessible, Ruckus Unleashed Access Point, and a Honey well Lyric Thermostat, also Alexa enabled. Arborwood Preserve offers so many amenities, including the resort style community pool, state of the art fitness center and studio offering private classes and lots of equipment, movie theater, full service restaurant, pickle ball, tennis courts and more! Just a short drive to I-75, close to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have any available units?
11563 Golden Oak TER has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11563 Golden Oak TER have?
Some of 11563 Golden Oak TER's amenities include granite counters, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11563 Golden Oak TER currently offering any rent specials?
11563 Golden Oak TER isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11563 Golden Oak TER pet-friendly?
No, 11563 Golden Oak TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER offer parking?
Yes, 11563 Golden Oak TER does offer parking.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11563 Golden Oak TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have a pool?
Yes, 11563 Golden Oak TER has a pool.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have accessible units?
No, 11563 Golden Oak TER does not have accessible units.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 11563 Golden Oak TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11563 Golden Oak TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 11563 Golden Oak TER does not have units with air conditioning.
