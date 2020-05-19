11563 Golden Oak TER

Amenities

granite counters parking stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool key fob access media room tennis court

Beautiful 2 bedroom + den, 2 bathroom home in Arborwood Preserve. This home features lovely grey plank floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and white cabinetry. Enjoy the sunsets from the screened in lanai, where you have a great view of the preserve, and partial lake view. This home is packed with extras such as, a Ring Doorbell and Smartlock Keyless entry, both Alexa and smart phone accessible, Ruckus Unleashed Access Point, and a Honey well Lyric Thermostat, also Alexa enabled. Arborwood Preserve offers so many amenities, including the resort style community pool, state of the art fitness center and studio offering private classes and lots of equipment, movie theater, full service restaurant, pickle ball, tennis courts and more! Just a short drive to I-75, close to plenty of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.