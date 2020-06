Amenities

parking walk in closets pool hot tub furnished

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Available for rent Furnished for July and August and September 2020... This is an exceptional 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home, offers a great room floor plan with private pool/ spa and expanded lanai the property has a private backyard within a very short walk to the amenity center. Dark Espresso Kitchen with Quartz countertops. Master has oversized walk in closet. Call to rent today.