11318 Paseo Grande BLVD

Amenities
Beautiful Lake Views!! Rare "San Pablo" 3BD/2BA + 2 Car garage, Open Great Room plan, on 2nd floor, Granite Kitchen, Washer/Dyer. Relax & Enjoy the beautiful Lake & fountain views along Paseo's grand boulevard with the winding walkways & gazebo's! Partially furnished w/Thomasville Cherry Master Bedroom set, Leather Living Room set & a beautiful Thomasville Cherry Dining Room set. Walking distance to Paseo's Town Center - loaded with fabulous amenities, 3 pools (resort style pool, lap pool, kiddie pool) to choose from, Top Tier Tennis program, Irish Pub w Billiards, Bistro, Movie theater (free movies every Friday!), State of the Art Gym, Library, Spa & salon services. Conveniently located off Daniels Parkway & Close to, I-75, Gartner, Chicos, Gulfcoast Medcial Ctr., New Whole Foods, Airport FSW, FGCU & more! Come live the best in resort style living! Please no smokers or pets. Water & Sewer, Basic Cable and Internet included when you sign up. Tenant pays electricity, app fee $50 each adult, $200 for condo app and transfer fee. 1st last & security. Equal Housing Opportunity