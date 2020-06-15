All apartments in Fort Myers
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD

11318 Paseo Grande Boulevard · (239) 839-6577
Location

11318 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5902 · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Beautiful Lake Views!! Rare "San Pablo" 3BD/2BA + 2 Car garage, Open Great Room plan, on 2nd floor, Granite Kitchen, Washer/Dyer. Relax & Enjoy the beautiful Lake & fountain views along Paseo's grand boulevard with the winding walkways & gazebo's! Partially furnished w/Thomasville Cherry Master Bedroom set, Leather Living Room set & a beautiful Thomasville Cherry Dining Room set. Walking distance to Paseo's Town Center - loaded with fabulous amenities, 3 pools (resort style pool, lap pool, kiddie pool) to choose from, Top Tier Tennis program, Irish Pub w Billiards, Bistro, Movie theater (free movies every Friday!), State of the Art Gym, Library, Spa & salon services. Conveniently located off Daniels Parkway & Close to, I-75, Gartner, Chicos, Gulfcoast Medcial Ctr., New Whole Foods, Airport FSW, FGCU & more! Come live the best in resort style living! Please no smokers or pets. Water & Sewer, Basic Cable and Internet included when you sign up. Tenant pays electricity, app fee $50 each adult, $200 for condo app and transfer fee. 1st last & security. Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have any available units?
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have?
Some of 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
11318 Paseo Grande BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD does offer parking.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD has a pool.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have accessible units?
No, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11318 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
