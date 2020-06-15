All apartments in Fort Myers
11296 Paseo Grande BLVD

11296 Paseo Grande Boulevard · (239) 939-2411
Location

11296 Paseo Grande Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33912
Paseo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5811 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
UPSCALE PASEO: 2021 RE-OPENS JAN FEB MARCH AND APRIL. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Short Term FURNISHED Town-home 2 bed, 2 and half bath, Den, 1 car garage. Multi levels of living, kitchen/dining room overlooking sunken Living Room. Both Bedrooms upstairs as is the Office/Desk. Extra wide 1 car garage for bikes or storage. Just bring your pc and suitcase. Quick walk to amazing Resort size pool, spa and Amenity Center with large gym, Pubs, Tiki Bar with live music for dinner, for Theater. No Pets, No Smoking. PLEASE ASK US. (2021 available to rent Jan Feb & March 2021 @ $4000 plus 11.5%).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have any available units?
11296 Paseo Grande BLVD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have?
Some of 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
11296 Paseo Grande BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD does offer parking.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD has a pool.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have accessible units?
No, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11296 Paseo Grande BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
