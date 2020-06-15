11296 Paseo Grande BLVD

Amenities

UPSCALE PASEO: 2021 RE-OPENS JAN FEB MARCH AND APRIL. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Short Term FURNISHED Town-home 2 bed, 2 and half bath, Den, 1 car garage. Multi levels of living, kitchen/dining room overlooking sunken Living Room. Both Bedrooms upstairs as is the Office/Desk. Extra wide 1 car garage for bikes or storage. Just bring your pc and suitcase. Quick walk to amazing Resort size pool, spa and Amenity Center with large gym, Pubs, Tiki Bar with live music for dinner, for Theater. No Pets, No Smoking. PLEASE ASK US. (2021 available to rent Jan Feb & March 2021 @ $4000 plus 11.5%).