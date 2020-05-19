11266 Pond Cypress ST

Amenities
Don't pass up your chance to live in one of Fort Myer's most desirable communities, Botanica Lakes, the large floor plan has 6 bedroom/4 bathroom home with 3565 sqft. Beautiful Lake view, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, upstairs has a loft you can make into a small home office. Included in Rent is Internet, Basic Cable, Lawn Care, Alarm monitoring, and all their amenities Botanica lakes has to offer which include a large resort style pool, large fitness center, and basketball and tennis courts.