Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:00 PM

11266 Pond Cypress ST

11266 Pond Cypress Street · (239) 410-8662
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11266 Pond Cypress Street, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Don't pass up your chance to live in one of Fort Myer's most desirable communities, Botanica Lakes, the large floor plan has 6 bedroom/4 bathroom home with 3565 sqft. Beautiful Lake view, one bedroom and full bath downstairs, upstairs has a loft you can make into a small home office. Included in Rent is Internet, Basic Cable, Lawn Care, Alarm monitoring, and all their amenities Botanica lakes has to offer which include a large resort style pool, large fitness center, and basketball and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have any available units?
11266 Pond Cypress ST has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have?
Some of 11266 Pond Cypress ST's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11266 Pond Cypress ST currently offering any rent specials?
11266 Pond Cypress ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11266 Pond Cypress ST pet-friendly?
No, 11266 Pond Cypress ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST offer parking?
Yes, 11266 Pond Cypress ST does offer parking.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11266 Pond Cypress ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have a pool?
Yes, 11266 Pond Cypress ST has a pool.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have accessible units?
No, 11266 Pond Cypress ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11266 Pond Cypress ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11266 Pond Cypress ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 11266 Pond Cypress ST does not have units with air conditioning.
