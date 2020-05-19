11253 Pond Cypress ST

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home in BOTANICA LAKES with Lake View. Conveniently located. Very close to schools, I-75, restaurants, shopping & medical facilities. Lots of upgrades: Granite, Tiles, Fine Cabinetry, and 2-stories of bright space and high ceilings. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room and Dining room, breakfast nook, family room and 2 car garage. Breathtaking entrance in this very desirable gated community with guard at gate 24/7. These are some of the amenities: 7-Acre Preserve-View Recreation Area, Courtyard-Style Clubhouse (over 7,117 under a/c sq. ft and 10,279 total sq. ft.) Fully-Equipped Fitness Center, Aerobics and Dance Center, Spacious Multi-Purpose/Social Room, Themed Kid's Room, Men's and Women's Locker Rooms, Free-Form Resort-Style Pool with Seating, Sundeck and Shade Pavilions, Outdoor Whirlpool Spa, Themed Children's Water Play Area with Spray Stations and Wading Pool. Covered Party Pavilion with Restrooms, Large Open Play Area with Rolling Hill, Four Lighted Tennis Courts with Shade Pavilions Full-Court Basketball Walking/Jogging Paths, School Bus Pavilion AND SO MUCH MORE!