All apartments in Fort Myers
Find more places like 11253 Pond Cypress ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Myers, FL
/
11253 Pond Cypress ST
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

11253 Pond Cypress ST

11253 Pond Cypress Street · (239) 292-1704
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Myers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11253 Pond Cypress Street, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Arborwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Absolutely stunning home in BOTANICA LAKES with Lake View. Conveniently located. Very close to schools, I-75, restaurants, shopping & medical facilities. Lots of upgrades: Granite, Tiles, Fine Cabinetry, and 2-stories of bright space and high ceilings. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, formal living room and Dining room, breakfast nook, family room and 2 car garage. Breathtaking entrance in this very desirable gated community with guard at gate 24/7. These are some of the amenities: 7-Acre Preserve-View Recreation Area, Courtyard-Style Clubhouse (over 7,117 under a/c sq. ft and 10,279 total sq. ft.) Fully-Equipped Fitness Center, Aerobics and Dance Center, Spacious Multi-Purpose/Social Room, Themed Kid's Room, Men's and Women's Locker Rooms, Free-Form Resort-Style Pool with Seating, Sundeck and Shade Pavilions, Outdoor Whirlpool Spa, Themed Children's Water Play Area with Spray Stations and Wading Pool. Covered Party Pavilion with Restrooms, Large Open Play Area with Rolling Hill, Four Lighted Tennis Courts with Shade Pavilions Full-Court Basketball Walking/Jogging Paths, School Bus Pavilion AND SO MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have any available units?
11253 Pond Cypress ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have?
Some of 11253 Pond Cypress ST's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 Pond Cypress ST currently offering any rent specials?
11253 Pond Cypress ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 Pond Cypress ST pet-friendly?
No, 11253 Pond Cypress ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST offer parking?
Yes, 11253 Pond Cypress ST does offer parking.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11253 Pond Cypress ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have a pool?
Yes, 11253 Pond Cypress ST has a pool.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have accessible units?
No, 11253 Pond Cypress ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11253 Pond Cypress ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11253 Pond Cypress ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11253 Pond Cypress ST has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11253 Pond Cypress ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Promenade at Reflection Lakes
7861 Reflection Cove Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Coral Pointe at the Forum
3100 Champion Ring Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Spectra
5500 Spectra Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33908
The Edison Apartments
5015 Mina Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Decorum
9851 Decorum Dr
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Fort Myers 1 BedroomsFort Myers 2 Bedrooms
Fort Myers Apartments with ParkingFort Myers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Myers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FL
Iona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLVenice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FL
Port LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Winkler Safe NeighborhoodPelican Preserve
Forum

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Gulf Coast UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Hodges University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity