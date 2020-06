Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage hot tub

Furnished 3 Bedroom + Den, 3 Bathroom villa located in the award winning community of Paseo. The split, open floor plan offers spacious living with an attached two car garage, well equipped kitchen / dining area, lanai and den. Designed as a resort style community, Paseo offers great dining venues, a world-class spa & salon,

and an incredible amount of social and recreation activities to choose from. One pet under 10LBS allowed with approval.