Amenities

garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

Get away from the cold, dreary northern winter, come and stay in this well kept, fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath with den, 1 car garage Villa in beautiful Colonial Country Club. It will not last, so grab it before it's gone! This unit is booked December 2020 through February 2021. Still available for March 2021