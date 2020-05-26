10702 Cetrella DR

Amenities
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve. This home is nestled within the active 55+ adult community of Pelican Preserve boasting indoor and outdoor pools, staffed fitness center, private golf club to join, pickle ball, tennis, restaurants, movie theater....more activities than I can note here!! Close to I-75, the airport, shopping and the arts of Fort Myers.