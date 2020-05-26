All apartments in Fort Myers
10702 Cetrella DR

10702 Cetrella Drive · (239) 989-0111
Location

10702 Cetrella Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33913
Pelican Preserve

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
You will love this beautiful, and artfully furnished home in Pelican Preserve. This home has 2 bedrooms, 2 bath with den, and extended lanai to sit and enjoy the quiet of the preserve. This home is nestled within the active 55+ adult community of Pelican Preserve boasting indoor and outdoor pools, staffed fitness center, private golf club to join, pickle ball, tennis, restaurants, movie theater....more activities than I can note here!! Close to I-75, the airport, shopping and the arts of Fort Myers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10702 Cetrella DR have any available units?
10702 Cetrella DR has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10702 Cetrella DR have?
Some of 10702 Cetrella DR's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10702 Cetrella DR currently offering any rent specials?
10702 Cetrella DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10702 Cetrella DR pet-friendly?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR offer parking?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR does not offer parking.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR have a pool?
Yes, 10702 Cetrella DR has a pool.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR have accessible units?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10702 Cetrella DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10702 Cetrella DR does not have units with air conditioning.
