Don't miss out on this beautiful home located in the sought after community of Botanica Lakes. Three bedrooms, 2 bath (3rd bedroom used as a den) is tastefully decorated and fully furnished. Botanica Lakes has club house, tennis courts, kids play ground, fitness center, pools and so much more. This home is available April 1, 2020.