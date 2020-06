Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet cafe gym pool pool table media room tennis court

Spend your time here in this lovely 2/2 condo with beautiful preserve and water views! Comfortably furnished, this condo will be your home away from home to be as busy or relaxed as you please. Pelican Preserve offers a Town Center with movie theater, cyber café, fishing pier, pools, tennis, golf, fitness center, hobby room, billiards room and more. You are just minutes to SWFL airport, shopping, services and the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins Spring Training facilities.