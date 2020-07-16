10501 E Bromley LN

Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

This rental home is a 3/2 with pond and pole barn for a horse. The property consists of 5 acres, heavily wooded and untouched, located off Metro Parkway and Colonial Blvd area. Purchase these 5 acres or all 35 acres being sold contiguous for $6.6 Million. There is an addition 5 acres of uncleared being sold for $574,000 across from rental house giving lots more privacy to home. Centrally located, minutes to shopping and restaurants. RSW International Airport is only 20 minutes away. Fort Myers Beach on the Gulf of Mexico only 25 minutes by car.



This 5 acre parcel can be rezoned for multi-family allowing for 5-8 homes to be build on property.