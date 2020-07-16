All apartments in Fort Myers
10501 E Bromley LN
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

10501 E Bromley LN

10501 Bromley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10501 Bromley Ln, Fort Myers, FL 33966
Heritage Palms

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This rental home is a 3/2 with pond and pole barn for a horse. The property consists of 5 acres, heavily wooded and untouched, located off Metro Parkway and Colonial Blvd area. Purchase these 5 acres or all 35 acres being sold contiguous for $6.6 Million. There is an addition 5 acres of uncleared being sold for $574,000 across from rental house giving lots more privacy to home. Centrally located, minutes to shopping and restaurants. RSW International Airport is only 20 minutes away. Fort Myers Beach on the Gulf of Mexico only 25 minutes by car.

This 5 acre parcel can be rezoned for multi-family allowing for 5-8 homes to be build on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10501 E Bromley LN have any available units?
10501 E Bromley LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Myers, FL.
Is 10501 E Bromley LN currently offering any rent specials?
10501 E Bromley LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10501 E Bromley LN pet-friendly?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Myers.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN offer parking?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not offer parking.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN have a pool?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not have a pool.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN have accessible units?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not have accessible units.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10501 E Bromley LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 10501 E Bromley LN does not have units with air conditioning.
