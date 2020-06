10430 Wine Palm RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

BREATHTAKING SUNSET SKIES FROM THE LANAI AND GREAT ROOM! THIS FIRST FLOOR DOGWOOD FLOOR PLAN OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS AND DEN! DINING AND LIVING ROOM COMBO, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR! FANTASTIC VIEWS THAT OVERLOOK WATER, GOLF COURSE, LUSH LANDSCAPING AND GOLF COURSE. FULLY APPLIANCED SS / FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR, OVEN/RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, DISPOSAL. WHITE WASHER AND DRYER. 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. THIS COMMUNITY HAS IT ALL ... 36 HOLES OF GOLF, 2 CLUB HOUSES WITH POOLS, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, KIDS PLAYGROUND, FISHING PIER, 9 SATELLITE POOLS, FITNESS CENTER AND ACTIVITIES GALORE! CALL TODAY AND ENJOY THIS WONDERFUL LIFESTYLE!