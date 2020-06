Amenities

Wonderful carriage home condo with 2 bedrooms plus den, and 2 bathrooms and a 1 car garage. The kitchen offers a breakfast nook, maple kitchen cabinets, and Corian countertops. The generous sized great room is adjacent to the screened-in patio where you can enjoy pretty lake views. Whispering Palms is located close to the entrance of Colonial Country Club and very close to many shopping and dining locations within The Forum. The gated community offers a community pool and hot tub. Water and basic cable included in the rental fee.